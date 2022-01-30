Bates, No. 14 Georgia Tech women beat Clemson 69-62

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Sarah Bates hit five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points – both season highs – and Nerea Hermosa scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 14 Georgia Tech pull away and beat Clemson 69-62 on Sunday night.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen had 14 points and six assists and Lorela Cubaj added 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Georgia Tech (17-4, 8-2 ACC).

Kionna Gianes led Clemson (7-14, 1-9) with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Delicia Washington scored 14.

Bates hit three 3-pointers in an 11-0 spurt that made it 28-19 with 3:14 left in the first half and the Yellow Jackets led the rest of the way.

Gaines made a jumper and Amari Robinson a layup to pull the Tigers within a point but Eylia Love scored five straight over the next 57 seconds to make it 46-40 with 47 seconds left in the third quarter and Clemson went scoreless for 4-plus minutes as the Yellow Jackets opened the fourth with an 18-8 spurt – including eight points by Hermosa – to take their largest lead of the game at 66-51 with 61 seconds left.

Georgia Tech, which has won four games in a row and seven of their last eight, shot a season-high 60% (25 of 42) from the field, including 8 of 17 (47%) from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets moved a half-game ahead of idle Virginia Tech into sole possession of third in the conference standings, two games back of third-ranked N.C. State (10-0) and a game behind No. 5 Louisville (9-1) – the latter of which beat Georgia Tech 50-40 in Atlanta on Jan. 2 in the lone regular season game between the two teams.

Georgia Tech has won seven straight against the Tigers to even the all-time at 45-45.

Clemson has lost nine of its last 10 games overall, including each of the last three.

Georgia Tech continues its four-game road trip at No. 21 Duke on Tuesday before games at N.C. State on Feb. 7 and Virginia Tech on Feb. 10.

Clemson plays host to Louisville on Thursday.

