Barriere, E. Washington set records, edge W. Illinois 62-56

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Eric Barriere set a FCS record for passing yards in a half while Eastern Washington set a school record for points in a half and the Eagles rolled to a 62-56 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Barriere threw for 487 of his 542 yards on 24-of-30 passing with six touchdowns in the first half as the Eagles took a 55-21 lead. His yardage is second in school history, seven behind a Gage Gubrud game in 2017.

Eastern Washington (3-0) led 62-28 early in the third quarter and Barriere departed before the fourth quarter but Western Illinois (0-3) scored four straight touchdowns so Barriere had to return to close out the game.

Barriere hit Johnny Edwards over the top for a 76-yard score on the last play of the first quarter to give the Eagles at 28-21 lead. The teams combined for 512 yards. But while the visitors kept going – scoring on eight of nine possessions – the Leathernecks only had 34 yards in the second quarter.

Dennis Merritt had a receiving touchdown and two rushing, including a 73-yarder in the third quarter, finishing with 150 yards. Edwards had three catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns and Freddie Roberson six for 118 and a TD.

Western Illinois’ Connor Sampson was 31 for 46 for 425 yards and four touchdowns, two to Dennis Houston, who had 11 catches for 175 yards plus a rushing TD. Daniel Bender had three catches for 102 yards and a TD.

Eastern Washington finished with 754 yards, 15 shy of the school record, and Western Illinois had 643.

