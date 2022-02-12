Barisic leads W. Illinois over North Dakota 70-68

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Luka Barisic had 21 points and 14 rebounds as Western Illinois narrowly defeated North Dakota 70-68 on Saturday.

Colton Sandage drew a foul on Matt Norman and made two free throws to give Western Illinois a 69-68 lead with 6 seconds remaining. Will Carius had a steal on the following play and Barisic made a free throw for the final margin.

Tamell Pearson had 14 points for Western Illinois (15-11, 6-8 Summit League). Carius added 12 points. Trenton Massner had 10 points.

Paul Bruns had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (6-21, 2-12). Bentiu Panoam added 14 points. Brady Danielson had 14 points.

The Leathernecks improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks for the season. Western Illinois defeated North Dakota 73-68 on Jan. 13.

