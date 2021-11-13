Barcello scores 17 to lead BYU over San Diego St. 66-60

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Deere & Co. and union officials have reached a third preliminary contract agreement that workers who began striking four weeks agowill vote on soon.

The United Auto Workers said in a statement Friday night that the proposed contract with the agricultural machinery giant “includes modest modifications" to thelatest rejected proposal,which included immediate 10% raises. The union described the new proposal as the company’s “last, best and final offer” in its statement.