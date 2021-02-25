Bannan carries Montana past Idaho State 64-58

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Josh Bannan recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead Montana to a 64-58 win over Idaho State on Thursday night.

Brandon Whitney had 14 points for Montana (10-12, 6-9 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Parker added 10 points and six assists.

Austin Smellie had 10 points for the Bengals (12-8, 7-4), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Malik Porter added nine points and Robert Ford III six rebounds.

Tarik Cool, who led the Bengals in scoring coming into the matchup with 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10), scoring eight.

