OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Jalen Windham scored 15 points as Ball State beat Omaha 71-61 on Wednesday night.

Windham was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Cardinals (2-1). Demarius Jacobs scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds and three steals. Jaylin Sellers was 2 of 4 shooting and 8 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Mavericks (1-3) were led in scoring by JJ White, who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Omaha also got 10 points from Marquel Sutton. In addition, Jaeden Marshall had nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.