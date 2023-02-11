MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Payton Sparks scored 18 points as Ball State beat Bowling Green 93-72 on Saturday.

Sparks added eight rebounds for the Cardinals (18-7, 9-3 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Sellers scored 17 points while going 5 of 7 (5 for 5 from distance). Jarron Coleman recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 6 from the free throw line.

Samari Curtis led the way for the Falcons (10-15, 4-8) with 20 points. Brenton Mills added 14 points for Bowling Green. In addition, Chandler Turner finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.