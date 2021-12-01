Balanced attack propels Dayton past Alabama State 93-54

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Toumani Camara scored 16 points as Dayton romped past Alabama State 93-54 on Wednesday night.

Kobe Elvis and Malachi Smith added 15 points each for the Flyers (5-3), who won their fourth straight game. Smith also had seven rebounds and five steals. Mustapha Amzil had 11 points.

Kevion Stewart and Jordan O’Neal scored 10 apiece for the Hornets (2-7). O’Neal added four blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick