Dodgers erupt for 11 runs in 1st inning, beat Cardinals 14-3

LOS ANGELES (AP)Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBIs as the Dodgers scored 11 times in the bottom of the first – their most runs in one inning of a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles – during a 14-3 blowout over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Bellinger led the onslaught with a franchise-record six RBIs in the inning. After Paul Goldschmidt homered to put St. Louis ahead 1-0, Bellinger’s two-run single gave Los Angeles a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, he hit his sixth career slam.

The 11-run inning surpassed the previous mark of 10, which had been done at least four times, most recently in the first inning on April 25, 2008, at Colorado. It was the second time in less than a year the Dodgers had an 11-run first. They put up the same number in Game 3 of last year’s NL Championship Series against Atlanta.

Mookie Betts also had two hits as the Dodgers sent 14 batters to the plate in the first.

Zach McKinstry, who had a two-run single, Justin Turner and Betts also had RBIs in the inning. The Dodgers had seven of their 10 hits in the first and led 11-1 at the end of the inning.

St. Louis starter Carlos Martinez (3-5) went two-thirds of an inning. The right-hander allowed 10 runs on six hits with four walks and a strikeout in the second-shortest start of his career.

Buehler (4-0) went six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts.

Dylan Carlson had two hits for St. Louis, including a solo home run in the fifth.

CUBS 6, PADRES 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Javier Baez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and surging Chicago beat San Diego for its third straight win and ninth in 10 games.

Baez’s shot to the left-field bleachers was his 14th homer and third in three games, and it capped a three-run seventh that allowed Chicago to put it away. Rizzo drove in two runs in the fifth with his first double to snap 1-1 tie.

The Cubs homered eight times as they swept the Padres in a three-game set at Wrigley Field for the first time since May 2012. San Diego lost its fourth straight, its longest skid since last August.

Pierce Johnson (1-2) was charged with the loss.

Adbert Alzolay (4-4) allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in five innings for the win. Four Cubs relievers followed with four scoreless innings.

ORIOLES 6, TWINS 3

BALTIMORE (AP) – DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle homered as Baltimore beat Minnesota for its second straight win following a 14-game skid.

Mountcastle broke open the game with a three-run shot in the seventh off Alex Colome that boosted the lead to 6-1.

Reliever Tyler Wells (1-0) held the Twins scoreless with one hit and two strikeouts over three innings.

Baltimore DH Trey Mancini walked and singled, reaching base in 18 consecutive games.

Ryan Jeffers homered and had an RBI triple after being called up from Triple-A St. Paul earlier in the day for the Twins.

Minnesota starter Randy Dobnak (1-5) allowed three runs and eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks over 5 2/3 innings.

METS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6

PHOENIX (AP) – Pete Alonso scored Francisco Lindor with a go-ahead single in the ninth inning, James McCann homered and drove in four, and New York beat Arizona.

Miguel Castro (2-1) got the win with two scoreless innings, and Edwin Diaz recorded his 10th save. Joakim Soria (0-1) took the loss.

The Mets had 16 hits and the second through fifth hitters – Lindor, McCann, Alonso, Kevin Pillar and Dominic Smith – were a combined 13 of 24 with six RBIs.

Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner lasted just two innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits.

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 3

ATLANTA (AP) – Yan Gomes hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, Jon Lester gave Washington’s thin rotation a boost and the Nationals beat Atlanta.

Gomes’ drive to left-center off A.J. Minter (1-2) with two outs broke a 3-all tie and helped the Nationals earn their second consecutive win over the Braves.

Juan Soto hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Ozzie Albies had a two-run double in the seventh.

Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson homered to right-center in the second.

Daniel Hudson (4-1) picked up the win, and Brad Hand worked the ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances.

YANKEES 4, RAYS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Gio Urshela homered early, Clint Frazier drove in two a night after his walk-off homer and New York overcame several sloppy moments to beat Tampa Bay.

New York had lost six of seven before winning its past two games against the AL East-leading Rays. Tampa Bay dropped two in a row for the first time since May 11-12, also against the Yankees.

Jordan Montgomery (3-1) pitched 6 1/3 innings for New York, and only one of the three runs he allowed was earned. Aroldis Chapman worked out of the jam in the ninth for his 12th save.

Rookie left-hander Shane McClanahan (2-1) took the loss, allowing four runs, five hits and two walks over 3 1/3 innings, striking out six.

ASTROS 2, RED SOX 1

HOUSTON (AP) – Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker had two hits as Houston handed Nick Pivetta his first loss of the season in a win over Boston.

Valdez (1-0) yielded five hits and one run while striking out 10. He walked two in his second start of the season after missing the first two months after breaking his left index finger in spring training. Ryan Pressly picked up his eighth save.

Pivetta (6-1) allowed three hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out a season-high nine for the second straight game.

Carlos Correa doubled and Yuli Gurriel drove in a run to help the Astros to their fourth consecutive victory.

BLUE JAYS 6, MARLINS 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the winning run on Joe Panik’s sacrifice fly, capping a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave Toronto a victory over struggling Miami.

Bo Bichette tied it with a two-run triple in the ninth, and Randal Grichuk hit two solo homers to help Toronto improve to 2-0 this season in its temporary Buffalo home.

Anthony Castro (1-1) pitched a hitless ninth for the win. Reliever Yimi Garcia (3-4) took the loss.

Corey Dickerson, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jesus Aguilar and Marte homered for Miami, which has lost five straight. Marlins starter Pablo Lopez tied his career high with nine strikeouts over four innings.

ROCKIES 6, RANGERS 3

DENVER (AP) – Joshua Fuentes homered to back a strong outing from Antonio Senzatela as Colorado dealt Texas its 14th straight road loss.

Fuentes also doubled, singled and scored three runs to rally the Rockies to their third consecutive win. Raimel Tapia had two doubles and an RBI single.

Texas has lost eight in a row overall, all on its current road trip that ends Thursday at Coors Field.

Senzatela (2-5) allowed three runs – one earned – in 7 2/3 innings.

Reliever Demarcus Evans (0-1) took the loss.

ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 0

SEATTLE (AP) – Sean Manaea pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts for his second shutout this season, and Oakland defeated Seattle.

Mitch Moreland’s two-run homer capped a five-run third inning, giving the A’s their third straight win and manager Bob Melvin his 800th with Oakland.

Mark Canha opened the scoring with a two-run double off starter Chris Flexen (5-3), then scored on Matt Olson’s RBI single. Moreland followed with his fifth home run of the season.

Manaea (4-2) faced the minimum through the fourth inning with the help of a double play, one of three he got in the game. The left-hander walked two in his third career complete game – all shutouts.

Olson finished with three hits, and Canha added an RBI grounder in the ninth.

