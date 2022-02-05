James returns, Lakers outlast Knicks in OT after big rally

LOS ANGELES (AP)LeBron James had 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists in his return from a left knee injury and the Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night.

James had his fourth triple-double of the season and tied a season high in rebounds after missing five games because of swelling in his left knee. He was 13 of 24 from the field in 40 minutes, helping the Lakers overcome a 21-point deficit.

Malik Monk scored 29 points, and Anthony Davis added 28 points and 17 rebounds for the Lakers. They has dropped four of five coming in.

R.J. Barrett scored a career-high 36 points for New York, and Julius Randle had 32 points and 16 rebounds. The Knicks have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Los Angeles trailed 71-56 at halftime before rallying in the third quarter, outscoring the Knicks 31-13. The Lakers were down 75-61 less than 2 1/2 minutes into the quarter before going on a 21-6 run over a nearly six-minute span to take the lead.

SUNS 95, WIZARDS 80

WASHINGTON (AP) – Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and NBA-leading Phoenix rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat short-handed Washington.

Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak.

Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third quarter. The Wizards set offensive season lows – and the Suns defensive bests – for points in a quarter (11 in the second), half (33 in the first) and game.

Chris Paul added 14 points and nine assists for Phoenix, Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each scored 12 points, and Devin Booker had 11. At 42-10, the Suns moved 2 1/2 games ahead of Golden State for the league lead.

Montrezl Harrell scored 15 points for Washington. The Wizards have lost seven of eight.

BUCKS 137, TRAIL BLAZERS 108

PORTLAND, Ore, (AP) – Bobby Portis Jr. had a season-high 30 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Milwaukee Bucks handed Portland its fifth straight loss.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, with a season-high four 3-pointers, and nine rebounds. Portis was 11 of 13 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

Anfernee Simons and Ben McLemore each had 19 points for Portland.

GRIZZLIES 135, MAGIC 115

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and Memphis led by 31 points against NBA-worst Orlando.

Morant scored 22 points in the first half to help Memphis win its second straight and fifth in six games. The Grizzlies had a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half.

Cole Anthony scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half for Orlando.

HEAT 104, HORNETS 86

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Miami handed slumping Charlotte to its fourth straight loss.

Tyler Herro had 19 points behind five 3-pointers for Miami. The Heat scored 27 points off 20 turnovers by Charlotte while holding the Hornets to 38.4% shooting from the floor.

Terry Rozier had 16 points for Charlotte.

KINGS 113, THUNDER 103

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Harrison Barnes had 24 points and nine rebounds and Sacramento held on to beat Oklahoma City.

Tyrese Haliburton added 13 points and a career-high 17 assists to help the Kings win for the second time in three games following a seven-game losing streak. Moe Harkless also had a double-double for Sacramento with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Josh Giddey scored a season-high 24 points for Oklahoma City.