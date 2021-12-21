Ayah scores 14 to lead Miami (Ohio) past Spalding 80-56

OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Precious Ayah and Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 14 points as Miami (Ohio) romped past Division III Spalding 80-56 on Tuesday.

Mekhi Lairy added 12 points for Miami (Ohio) (6-5), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Dae Dae Grant had 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Jacoby Johnson had 11 points for the Golden Eagles.

