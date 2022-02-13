Avalanche continue their point streak by blanking Stars

MONTREAL (AP)Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday.

The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72 in 46 games, three points ahead of the Florida Panthers with a game in hand.

Landeskog and Nazem Kadri scored in the first period, with Cole Makar assisting both times.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel added a goal at 13:50 of the third period, and Landeskog backhanded an unassisted empty-net goal with 1:50 remaining.

Dallas goalie Braden Holtby stopped 26 shots. Both first-period goals against Holtby came when the Stars allowed Colorado skaters in front of the net.

SABRES 5, CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL (AP) – Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his career, and Buffalo beat Montreal to snap a three-game winless streak.

Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, his fourth goal of the season against the Habs.

Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for NHL-worst Montreal, which lost its third straight since firing coach Dominique Ducharme and naming Martin St. Louis interim coach. The Canadiens’ overall winless streak extended to 10 games, their worst skid since 1926.

Skinner’s third goal put the Sabres ahead for good, 4-3, with 11:44 remaining, and his fourth with 1:46 left ended the Canadiens’ chances.

Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win, passing Ron Hextall for 40th on the league’s all-time list.

PENGUINS 4, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Brian Boyle scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry made 28 saves and Pittsburgh kept rolling with a win over New Jersey.

Mike Matheson, Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who won their third straight overall and sixth straight on the road.

Pittsburgh improved to 7-1-3 in its last 11 games.

Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier scored for the Devils. New Jersey had scored seven goals in each of its last two games, both road wins.

But the Devils nonetheless fell to 3-8-0 in their last 11.

SENATORS 4, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – Brady Tkachuk scored his team-leading 15th goal and added an assist, Connor Brown also had a goal and an assist and Ottawa beat Washington.

Alex Formenton and Adam Gaudette added early goals as the Senators jumped to a 2-0 lead after the first period. Ottawa snapped a 10-game losing skid against the Capitals overall and a nine-game slide in Washington.

Chris Tierney had two assists. Anton Forsberg made 33 saves in Ottawa’s first victory in Washington since Jan. 21, 2014.

Nicklas Backstrom scored in the second period for the Capitals, who have lost five straight in regulation at home and 11 of 17 overall.

—

