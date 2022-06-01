Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio to share excitement for WWT Raceway weekend coming up. Hear as Ross talks about success in St Louis and his love for trucks and being behind the wheel these days. Listen as Ross talks about his work with sponsor and great cause at Mooseheart and how the Moose Lodge is helping to take care of people at both the beginning and end of life and the positive impacts being made. Ross gives extra insight into the world of watermelons and hopes to have a few on hand this weekend for both snacks and on track if he ends up in victory lane as predicted. For more information on Mooseheart and ways to get involved and support, be sure to check out https://www.mooseheart.org/

