BBQ Superstar and Hall of Famer Lee Ann Whippen joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Lee Ann shares excitement for her recent induction into the BBQ Hall of Fame class of 2022. Listen as Lee Ann talks about a career in BBQ and gratitude for success in restaurants, competitions, on television and now being the brand ambassador for Pit Boss Grill, the Official Grill of NASCAR. Lee Ann fills us in on the upcoming “El Bandido BBQ SmokeDown with Blues Hog” happening at World Wide Technology Raceway as fans celebrate the inaugural NASCAR cup series weekend. Hear about fun with fans, Taco and Tequila contest and a Ribs Competition for people’s choice and big bragging rights among BBQ stars!

For more information on all things Lee Ann, with events, products, media and more check out Lee Ann Whippen on all social media platforms.

