Deputy Director for the Illinois Office of Tourism, Karla Flannery joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Karla talks about the many amazing places all over Illinois to see and experience this summer. Karla shares excitement for the upcoming “Enjoy Illinois 300” coming up at World Wide Technology Raceway and bringing the biggest stars of the NASCAR Cup Series back to Illinois. Karla also fills us in on the new campaign just launched with “Illinois, the middle of everything” as well as comedy superstar and Illinois native Jane Lynch in on all the action. Be sure to see Karla and the team this weekend in Southern Illinois for the “Enjoy Illinois 300” and for more activities of all kinds to see, enjoy and experience right here in Illinois, check out https://www.enjoyillinois.com/middle-of-everything/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction