President of Indianapolis Motor Speedway Doug Boles joins Dane Neal to preview the week leading up to the race. Hear as Doug shares Carb Day, concerts and celebrations that are back and as big as ever this year. For more information on tickets and events for the 106th Running of the Indy 500 go to www.IMS.com and Stay tuned to WGN Radio on raceday starting at 7am with Dane Neal for live coverage and interviews leading up to the race.
IMS President Doug Boles shares full Indy 500 race week preview
by: Dane Neal
Posted:
Updated:
Sunday, May 29 | WGN Radio 720
7am: Dane Neal live from Indy | 10am: Prerace | 11:45am: Green Flag
Dane Neal