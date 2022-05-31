World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison IL and just outside of St. Louis

Executive VP and GM for World Wide Technology Raceway Chris Blair joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Chris shares the excitement for this weekend as WWT Raceway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series and the “Enjoy Illinois 300” coming this Sunday. Listen as Chris fills us in on 3 days of action-packed fun for race fans, food fans, families, music lovers and more as they bring another top-level racing series to one of motorsports favorite destinations, located in Madison, Illinois. This highly-anticipated weekend will be the first for the NASCAR Cup Series in a market that is a hotbed for racing and has been ten years in the making for Chris’ team and track owner Curtis Francois. Along with all the action on the track, some of music’s favorite names will be on hand with Old Dominion, Nelly and 30 acts performing on 5 stages. For more information on tickets, activities, music and more be sure to check out https://wwtraceway.com/ and for all things Illinois tourism go to https://www.enjoyillinois.com/