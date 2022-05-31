Tony Stewart’s exhibition Superstar Racing Experience has signed Camping World as its title sponsor for its second season.

Camping World also was the title sponsor for the inaugural SRX season, and Tuesday’s announcement includes a commitment from Camping World to sponsor the No. 1 car that former Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay will drive.

SRX is a six-race short-track series that runs on Saturday nights and is shown on CBS. The first race is at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, on June 18.

”Camping World is a family-oriented brand, which is a perfect fit for me and my family. My wife and I really enjoy the RV-camping experience with our three young boys throughout the year,” Hunter-Reay said. ”The SRX season is just around the corner and I’m eagerly anticipating what is probably the most unique challenge I have ever taken on in my racing career.”

SRX this season will feature Stewart, who founded the series with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham and captured the series’ first championship. Other drivers racing for the championship this year are Hunter-Reay, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Marco Andretti, Michael Waltrip and Greg Biffle.

Drivers competing in select races are Tony Kanaan, Matt Kenseth, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Dave Blaney, Hailie Deegan, Helio Castroneves, Ernie Francis Jr. and Josef Newgarden.

SRX this year will race at South Boston Speedway in Virginia, Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut, Nashville Fairgrounds in Tennessee, I-55 Raceway in Missouri and Sharon Speedway in Ohio.

