Austin Peay soph sets FCS record for rushing yards in quarter

(Stats Perform) – Austin Peay’s Brian Snead set the NCAA Division I FCS record for rushing yards in a quarter with 204 in the first quarter of a 27-20 win over Tennessee State on Sunday.

The redshirt sophomore rushed for 75-, 67- and 44-yard touchdowns on Austin Peay’s first four plays of a rainy Ohio Valley Conference contest. He had six carries in the quarter, gaining 15, 3 and 0 yards on the final three.

Snead surpassed the record that was held by Nevada’s Otto Kelly with 194 yards on eight carries in the third quarter of a Nov. 12, 1983 game against Idaho.

Snead finished the game with 23 carries for 227 yards, the third-highest single-game total in Austin Peay history.