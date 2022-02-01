Austin Peay defeats SIU-Edwardsville 68-63 in 2OT

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 20 points as Austin Peay narrowly defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 68-63 in double overtime on Monday night.

Courtney Carter tied the game with a layup to force the first overtime, then did the same thing at the end of the first extra period to force another overtime. Elton Walker, Carlos Paez and Drew Calderon each hit two free throws in the final 1:16 to close out the victory for the Governors.

Walker had 13 points and nine rebounds for Austin Peay (7-11, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Paez added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Alec Woodard had six rebounds.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville totaled 17 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-15, 1-8), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. DeeJuan Pruitt added 17 points and seven rebounds. Lamar Wright had 13 points and eight rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com