Austin FC boss Josh Wolff says the club’s fervent supporters are “a complete asset” to his side, adding that both their delight and displeasure helps his side push forward as they prepare to make the trip to face Charlotte in MLS this week.

The Texan outfit have just one win in their past five games, and drew 2-2 after a late fightback with FC Dallas on their last outing, but remain backed by one of the competition’s most dynamic fanbases.

Austin’s supporters have not been shy on their criticism when matters have not gone their way on the field, but Wolff feels their expressions are just as important to his squad as they look to get back to victorious ways.

“Its a complete asset,” he stated. “It’s good to have our fans voice themselves with their displeasure as well.

“We need to make some more additions here in the summer transfer window and in the winter transfer window. So those things are things we’re working on right now.

“We’re hopeful we can get some things done here quickly in the summer and continue to enhance our roster.”

Opposite number and interim Charlotte boss Christian Lattanzio is set to be missing a fleet of players thanks to injury and health protocols – but he was playing his cards close to his chest on whether he would be able to recall any of them.

“At the time, we are monitoring the situation on a daily basis,” he added. “We have a few guys back, I don’t want to go too much into the names, but we have a few guys back.

“A few others we are waiting, but little by little I’m getting all the squad back.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte – Guzman Corujo

The defender has been a fluid performer for the expansion outfit this term, and 749 successful passes has been one of the key figures for ensuring they keep the match moving forward.

Austin – Sebastián Driussi

The Argentine remains firmly in the mix to be named MLS MVP, and continues to be the standout performer for the Texans, even as their form wavers. His nine goals and four assists have put him firmly in the upper echelon of the competition’s top stars this term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be the first meeting between Charlotte FC and Austin FC. It will be Austin’s first-ever match against an expansion team.

– Charlotte returns home after playing two consecutive away matches in which it took just one point (D1 L1). Charlotte has won six of its last seven matches at Bank of America Stadium (L1), including the last two in a row. Eleven of the club’s 17 goals have also been scored at home.

– Austin FC came back from yet another two-goal deficit to avoid defeat on Saturday, scoring twice in the final 20 minutes to earn a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas. Saturday’s match marked the fourth time Austin has trailed by two goals in a match this season, and the third time they’ve fought back to avoid defeat (W1 D2).

– Uruguayan Guzman Corujo’s goal in Montreal on Saturday was the sixth goal scored by a South American player for Charlotte FC. Their 17 goals are nearly evenly split between three continents, with North/Central Americans scoring six and European players netting five for the expansion side.

– Sebastian Driussi scored his ninth goal of the MLS season in Austin’s comeback draw against Dallas on Saturday, leaving him tied atop the MLS scoring table. Driussi has now been involved in 13 goals this season (9 goals, 4 assists), more than any Austin player contributed to in their expansion 2021 season.