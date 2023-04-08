AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Before you head to the Augusta National course, you might want to do your homework. In the game of golf, it helps to expand your vocabulary.

A rainy forecast here at Augusta National, but that’s not stopping patrons from having a little fun before stepping on the course.

Despite the expectation of showers, nothing would get in the way of patrons wanting to take a swing at our little golf lingo challenge.

We started the day by asking Tom Clark and Jacob Neal if they knew what a ‘buzzard’ is.

“A buzzard?” asked Clark. “I don’t know that one. I’m gonna lean on you.”

“That’s when you check in and you ring the buzzer,” said Neal “No?”

Tiffany: A ‘buzzard’ is slang for a double bogey.

“We just call it a double bogey!” exclaimed Neal.

It took some time for some patrons to dust off their golf knowledge, but Maura Harrigan was a wiz.

Her word was ‘waggle’.

“That’s when they’re getting ready to, like…setting up for their shot,” said Harrigan. “And they, like, ‘waggle’ their putter or their club before they go ahead and hit it.”

One point for Harrigan.

Daly Kennedy’s grandfather urged her to try out the challenge.

“‘Airmail’?” asked Kennedy. “No idea. No, I do not.”

‘Airball’ means you hit the ball much farther than you intended.

We asked Maura’s friend, Heather Linstad, what a ‘whiff’ is on the course.

“You just miss the ball…you swing and miss,” said Linstad.

One point for Linstad.

And for a little knockout round, can YOU guess what a ‘fried egg’ is?

“Fried egg…” said John Figaro. “That’s when the ball goes real deep into the sand trap.”

A point for Figaro!

“I eat a lot of fried eggs…” Figaro added.

How about a ‘bogey’?

“One over?” said Kennedy.

A point for Kennedy, too.

And, finally…what is an ‘ace’?

“A hole in one?” answered Ansley Tompkins

That is correct.

Patrons said they plan to get the best out of their time here at Augusta National.