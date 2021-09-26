Auburn fires wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams

AUBURN, Ala. (AP)Auburn has fired first-year wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams four games into the season.

Spokesman Kirk Sampson confirmed the firing Sunday evening, a day after the 22nd-ranked Tigers had to rally in the final minute to beat Georgia State.

Auburn’s offensive struggles led coach Bryan Harsin to bench third-year starting quarterback Bo Nix. LSU transfer T.J. Finley threw the go-ahead 10-yard touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson with 45 seconds left and Smoke Monday added an interception return for a score in the 34-24 win.

Auburn is set to visit Finley’s former school on Saturday.

Williams spent the last six years coaching receivers at Troy, where he played from 2006-09.

Auburn had to replace its three top wide receivers – Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove – this season.

