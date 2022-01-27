At a glance: College athlete compensation after 6 months

Two of the main NIL compliance-platform and technology companies, INFLCR and Opendorse, have provided information about NCAA athlete compensation after the first six months (July 1 through Dec. 31, 2021). A glance, by the numbers:

59% vs. 41% – comparison between male athletes in Division I who have NIL activities vs. female athletes, according to INFLCR based on transactions reported by athletes using their system.

5 – women’s sports in the top 10 for NIL activities: track and field, volleyball, basketball, soccer and softball. NIL activities include licensing, social media posts, creating content and making appearances and signing autographs (INFLCR and Opendorse).

6 – women’s sports in the top 10 for NIL compensation: women’s basketball is second overall with 26.2%, and followed by volleyball, softball, track and field, gymnastics and swimming and diving (Opendorse).

67.4% – percentage of Division I male athletes who make up total NIL compensation (Opendorse).

32.6% – percentage of Division I female athletes who make up total NIL compensation (Opendorse).

$1,291 – average compensation for an athlete across Divisions I, II and III (INFLCR).

$1,036 – average compensation for a Division I athlete (Opendorse).

$51 – median compensation for an athlete across Divisions I, II and III (INFLCR).

21.7% – NIL compensation from social media posts (Opendorse/Front Office Sports white paper).

$933 – average NIL compensation for a YouTube video (Opendorse/Front Office Sports white paper).

$920 – average NIL compensation for TikTok post (Opendorse/Front Office Sports white paper).

$2,805 – average NIL compensation for a TikTok post from women’s basketball (Opendorse/Front Office Sports white paper).

$2,143 – average NIL compensation for a TikTok post from men’s basketball (Opendorse/Front Office Sports white paper).

$522 – average NIL compensation for Instagram post (Opendorse/Front Office Sports white paper).

$1,002 – average NIL compensation for an Instagram post from football (Opendorse/Front Office Sports white paper).

—

Sources: INFLCR, Opendorse, Opendorse/Front Office Sports white paper