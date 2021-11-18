Ashley Joens leads No. 14 Iowa St women past Drake 98-76

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Ashley Joens scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals and No. 14 Iowa State pulled away from Drake for a 98-76 win on Thursday night.

Aubrey Joens added a career-high 18 points, Lexi Donarski 17, Emily Ryan 13 and Denae Fritz 12 off the bench for the Cyclones (3-0), who won at Drake for the first time since 2013.

Iowa State trailed 25-17 after one quarter as the Bulldogs hit five 3-pointers and led 47-42 at the half. Down by double figures early in the second quarter, the Cyclones scored 30 points in the second quarter and 28 in the third.

Ashley Joens, who had her 32nd career double-double and 12th 30-point game, scored 11 points in the third quarter when the Cyclones took over.

Iowa State ended up going 15 of 36 from 3-point range with the Joens sisters both hitting 5 of 11.

Katie Dinnebier scored 19 for Drake (1-2), on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4 of 5 3-pointers. Grace Berg added 17 off the bench. The Bulldogs ended up 10 of 24 behind the arc.

