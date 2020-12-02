Arms scores 14 to carry Winthrop over UNC-Greensboro 75-67

2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Northwestern vs. Auburn
January 01 2021 12:00 pm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Chandler Vaudrin had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Adonis Arms also scored 14 points to lift Winthrop to a 75-67 win over UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night.

Kelton Talford added 12 points, and Micheal Anumba had six rebounds for Winthrop (1-0).

Isaiah Miller had 19 points for the Spartans (1-1). Hayden Koval added 17 points and three blocks, and Kaleb Hunter grabbed 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

