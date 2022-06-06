STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Brady Slavens hit a lead-off home run to spark a four-run fourth inning and Arkansas beat No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State 7-3 on Monday to win the Stillwater Regional.

Arkansas (41-19) knocked Oklahoma State (42-22) into the loser’s bracket with a 20-12 victory in the first meeting. The Cowboys forced an extra game by beating the Razorbacks 14-10 in 10 innings on Sunday. Oklahoma State was eliminated despite scoring 68 runs in five games.

Slavens homered to left-center field on a 1-1 pitch from Ryan Bogusz (3-1) to begin Arkansas’ fourth. Michael Turner drew a one-out walk and Chris Lanzilli was hit by a pitch. Robert Moore’s ground out advanced the runners and Jalen Battles and Peyton Stovall followed with RBI singles.

The Razorbacks took a 5-0 lead in the sixth on Stovall’s two-out RBI base hit. David Mendham homered to right in the bottom of the inning to get the Cowboys on the scoreboard. Oklahoma State pulled within 5-3 the next inning on Roc Riggio’s RBI double and a sacrifice fly by Zach Ehrhard.

Turner’s two-run double gave Arkansas some insurance runs in the ninth.

Hagen Smith allowed only a walk in the final two innings, striking out four for his first save.

—

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25