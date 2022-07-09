NEW YORK (AP)New England coach Bruce Arena was critical of the field surface and the timing of the match after New York City FC was awarded a Major League Soccer record three penalty kicks in the first half and won 4-2 to stop the Revolution’s 10-game league unbeaten streak.

Valentin Castellanos scored twice and took over the MLS scoring lead with 12 goals. Gustavo Bou scored twice for the Revolution, who played a man short at Yankee Stadium after Andrew Farrell’s 41st-minute red card.

”There was a chance that we could have had a good game today despite the fact we were playing on a bad baseball field that was supposed to be a soccer field, and we’re scheduling games at 1 o’clock in the afternoon in July,” Arena said. ”But we had two good teams. There was a chance of having a real good game, and unfortunately, that was not the case.”

The game-time temperature was 83 degrees and the sun was out.

New England had four wins and six draws since an April 23 loss to D.C. United. The 10-game unbeaten run was one shy the team record set in 2005 and matched in 2019.

NYCFC (9-4-5) went ahead in the 10th minute on a penalty-kick by Talles Magno after he was pulled down by Farrell.

Bou tied the score in the 18th minute for New England (6-6-7), and NYC was awarded another penalty kick when Castellanos was fouled by Henry Kessler in the 31st minute. Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic pushed Castellanos’ PK around a post.

Castellanos gave NYC a 2-1 the lead with a 44th-minute penalty kick after Farrell fouled Castellanos, who was through on goal. Farrell was ejected by referee Timothy Ford.

Gabriel Pereira boosted the lead four minutes into the second half, and Bou cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 77th. Castellanos scored in the 82nd minute for his second straight brace.

NYC outshot the Revolution 20-10 with a 12-7 edge in shots on goal.

Sean Johnson had five saves for New York. Petrovic saved eight for the Revolution.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.