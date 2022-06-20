ATLANTA (AP)Orlando Arcia drove in Matt Olson from second base with a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Camilo Doval began the ninth by walking Olson on four pitches, the first free pass issued by the Giants in the game. He retired Travis d’Arnaud on a popup before Marcell Ozuna singled to left. Doval (2-3) struck out Adam Duvall before Arcia drove the ball to left field.

In the top of the ninth, Braves closer Kenley Jansen (4-0) gave up a one-out single to pinch-hitter Joc Pederson, who advanced to third on Luis Gonzalez’s single. Gonzalez took second on the throw to third, but Jansen stranded both runners with strikeouts of Thairo Estrada and pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford.

The defending World Series champion Braves moved 10 games over .500 for the second time this season. They have won two straight and 16 of 18 to stay in second place in the NL East, 5 1/2 games behind the New York Mets.

San Francisco, at 37-29 and in third place in the NL West, has dropped two straight.

In a matchup of staff aces, Fried and Logan Webb locked up and didn’t budge in seven innings apiece. Webb allowed six hits and one run with no walks and seven strikeouts. Fried gave up five hits and one run with two walks and eight strikeouts.

D’Arnaud made it 1-0 in the bottom of the second with his 10th homer and his fourth in his last five games. The ball sailed 414 feet into the left-field seats. The Braves lead the NL with 101 homers. It was the first long ball Webb has allowed in 27 career innings against Atlanta.

Harris tripled with two out in the fifth, but Webb got Ronald Acuna Jr. to ground out to end the threat.

Fried pitched out of trouble in the second, stranding a runner at third with a pickoff of Gonzalez at first and a strikeout of Estrada. He retired seven straight before giving up a single to Darin Ruf and striking out Evan Longoria to end the fourth.

Fried lowered his ERA to 1.89 in five career starts and one relief appearance against San Francisco.

Atlanta has won eight straight at home, the longest streak since winning 13 in a row from Aug. 17-Sept. 7, 2019. The Braves have outscored the opposition 44-17 over that stretch.

Webb has a 1.33 ERA in four career starts against Atlanta. He has given up all six of his homers on the road this season.

ROCKING THE PEARLS

Pederson wore his signature pearls for the first time this season as he received his 2021 World Series ring before the game. He was one of four outfielders the Braves acquired last year after Acuna went down with a season-ending knee injury and quickly became a fan favorite with key hits and the pearls he started wearing in September.

Pederson sent his original string of pearls to Cooperstown at the request of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and bought another string from the same jeweler. The Braves included a single pearl in their diamond-studded championship rings.

”It just felt right to wear them, and I think it goes with the whole story of why I started wearing them was because it felt right, and Atlanta took it to another level,” he said. ”That’s why I didn’t want to wear them again until we came here.”

Pederson wasn’t in the lineup with the Giants facing a left-handed starting pitcher.

CHANGE OF FORTUNE

The Braves threatened in the bottom of the eighth, but Estrada made up for a fielding error earlier in the inning by spearing Dansby Swanson’s liner and doubling up Michael Harris II for the second out. Dominic Leone struck out Austin Riley to end the threat with a runner at second.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Spencer Strider (3-2, 2.45 ERA) will take the mound for the second game of a four-game series. Giants manager Gabe Kapler indicated that RHP Anthony DeSclafani will come off the 60-day disabled list to make his first start since April, but the team has yet to formally announce a starter.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports