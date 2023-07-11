Rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama and many of the highest 2023 draft picks are out for the rest of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, but several other players are worth watching.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, this year’s No. 16 overall pick from Baylor, is second in the league with 29.5 points and third with 8.5 assists per game. He opened with 33 points and 10 assists Saturday in a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. On Monday in a win over Minnesota, he scored 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting and had seven assists.

Others who are off to hot starts:

— Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is leading the league with 35.5 ppg, although he did not play in the Rockets’ game with Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

— Sam Merrill, who turned a 10-day contract into a multiyear deal with Cleveland last season, is averaging 18.7 points and shooting 48% from three for the Cavaliers (3-0).

— Orlando Robinson has averaged 25.5 points and 10 rebounds in his first two games for the Miami Heat while shooting 59.4% from the field. Undrafted in 2022, he spent much of last season with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce before the Heat signed him to a standard contract.

— Jaden Hardy, a second-round pick in 2022, is averaging 24 points for the Dallas Mavericks.

— Xavier Moon, who went undrafted in 2017 and has spent most of his pro career overseas, has averaged 22 points on 61.5% shooting in two games with the Los Angeles Clippers.

— Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren was the No. 2 overall pick in 2022, but he sat out the season with a foot injury. He had 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in his only game in Las Vegas so far. He also sat out Tuesday.

NETS 92, BUCKS 71

David Duke Jr., scored 24 points and Brooklyn pulled away with a dominating third quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 35-9 after the teams were tied at 40 at halftime.

Kennedy Chandler had 17 points, Jalen Wilson added 14 and Armoni Brooks and Matt Lewis each had 13 for the Nets (2-1).

Lindell Wigginton led the Bucks (1-2) with 11 points. The Bucks used 19 players. MarJon Beauchamp, the 24th pick in 2022, missed all five of his shots and was scoreless in 23 minutes.

ROCKETS 105, THUNDER 92

Trevor Hudgins scored 26 points, hitting five of Houston’s 15 3-pointers against Oklahoma City.

Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Matthew Mayer each had 19 points, with Mayer grabbing 10 rebounds for Houston (2-0). Second-round draft pick Cam Whitmore added 16 points.

KJ Williams and Keyontae Johnson, a second-round draft pick, each had 19 points for Oklahoma City (1-1) and Jaden Shackelford added 16.

PELICANS 82, SUNS 73

Tevian Jones scored 16 points and New Orleans made 19 of 27 free throws, outscoring Phoenix by 15 at the line.

Karlo Matkovic had 13 points and Dereon Seabron added 12 for the Pelicans (2-1).

Hunter Hale hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 points for the Suns (1-2).

TRAIL BLAZERS 97, HORNETS 93

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland’s first-rounder a year ago, had 26 points to help the Trail Blazers beat Charlotte.

Kris Murray hit four 3s and scored 19 points for Portland (2-1). Michael Devoe and Duop Reath added 12 each.

Nick Smith Jr. led Charlotte (0-3) with 33 points on 13-of-20 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Brandon Miller had 26 points.

BULLS 107, KINGS 99

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 28 points and Julian Phillips and Nate Darling added 16 apiece in Chicago’s victory over Sacramento.

Adama Sanogo had 16 points for the Bulls (2-1), who were 16 of 30 from 3-point range.

Jordan Ford had 25 points and Mike Daum added 22 for the Kings (1-2).

SPURS 96, WIZARDS 85

Malaki Branham hit five 3s and scored 29 points to lead San Antonio past Washington, which was 5 of 28 behind the arc.

Dominick Barlow added 20 points and Julian Champagnie had 18 for the Spurs (2-1).

Xavier Cooks led the Wizards (1-2) with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

