AP Top 25: Notre Dame over A&M in final regular-season poll

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) looks for a receiver during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State topped the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season Sunday with No. 4 Notre Dame comfortably ahead of No. 5 Texas A&M.

Before the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its selections for the final, AP Top 25 voters released their final rankings. The Fighting Irish were a comfortable 41-point margin ahead of the Aggies.

Unbeaten Cincinnati was No. 6. Indiana, Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina and Florida completed the top 10.

The only team to fall out of the rankings this week was Buffalo, which lost the Mid-American Conference title game.

Oregon’s upset of Southern California in the Pac-12 title game pushed the Ducks back into the rankings at No. 25. USC dropped nine spots from 13 to 22 after its first loss of the season.

San Jose State made the biggest jump in the rankings this week. The unbeaten Spartans moved up six spots to from No. 25 to 19th after winning the Mountain West championship against Boise State.

Alabama ran its streak of weekly appearances in the poll to 212, breaking a tie with Florida State and moving into sole possession of second-place on the all-time list to Nebraska’s streak of 348 from 1981-2002.

