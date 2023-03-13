The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed on a two-year contract with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday. Peterson replaces Cam Sutton, who is going to the Detroit Lions. The Steelers cut William Jackson on Friday and benched Ahkello Witherspoon last season.

A three-time All-Pro, the 33-year-old Peterson spent his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and past two in Minnesota. He had five interceptions for the Vikings last season.

Peterson made the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons and was an All-Pro in three of his first five.

