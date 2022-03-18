The Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, agreeing to terms on a two-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Friday because the team had not announced the move. NFL Network first reported the Jefferson deal.

The Seahawks also announced they released defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Kerry Hyder Jr., and re-signed offensive lineman Kyle Fuller.

Jefferson is coming off the most productive season of his career. Jefferson started all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season and set career highs in tackles (47), sacks (4 1/2) and forced fumbles (two). He’s seen as a versatile player who can play a couple of different spots in Seattle’s new defensive scheme.

Jefferson, who will turn 29 later this month, spent the 2020 season with Buffalo. Before that, Jefferson spent four seasons in Seattle, where he played in 39 games with 24 starts.

The release of Dunlap and Hyder is a scheme-related decision, with Seattle expected to play more of a 3-4 defense next season and both players fitting better with the Seahawks’ previous defensive system.

Dunlap led Seattle in sacks last year with 8 1/2 despite a rocky season that included playing out of position at times and a significant reduction in snap counts. His release will reportedly be with a post-June 1 designation which would save Seattle $5.1 million against the salary cap.

Hyder spent one season with the Seahawks. He appeared in 15 games and had 33 tackles last season for Seattle but failed to provide the same pass rush contributions as he did in 2020 with San Francisco. Hyder had just 1+ sacks with Seattle after posting a career-high 8+ with the 49ers two seasons ago.

Fuller started nine games last season for Seattle. He earned the starting center job during training camp but was eventually replaced by Ethan Pocic. Fuller gives Seattle additional depth at both center and guard, especially with Pocic currently an unrestricted free agent.

