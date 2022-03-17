NEW YORK (AP)The New York Jets and defensive end Jacob Martin have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not yet announced the signing.

ESPN first reported the Jets’ deal with Martin, who helps bolster New York’s pass rush after playing the past three seasons for the Houston Texans. He’s the brother of former Jets linebacker and special teams standout Josh Martin.

The 26-year-old edge rusher has 13 1/2 career sacks, including four last season. He was a sixth-round draft pick of Seattle out of Temple in 2018. Before the 2019 season, Martin was part of a trade by the Seahawks to the Texans for Jadeveon Clowney.

Martin was primarily a backup his first three NFL seasons with just one start before starting in 14 games last season for Houston.

The Jets entered the offseason looking to improve their pass rush through free agency and the draft, and the signing of Martin will help. Martin will be among those expected to complement defensive end Carl Lawson, New York’s big free agent signing last offseason who missed the entire season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his left leg.

Martin is a disruptive presence with potential to increase his sack totals. He has six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 24 quarterback hits and a safety in 61 games.

The Jets, who opened free agency with about $48.5 million in salary cap space, have been among the NFL’s busiest teams at the start of the league’s new year. They re-signed All-Pro kick returner/wide receiver Braxton Berrios, running back Tevin Coleman, backup quarterback Joe Flacco, safeties Lamarcus Joyner and Will Parks, defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd and backup offensive linemen Conor McDermott and Dan Feeney.

New York also has agreed to terms with tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, cornerback D.J. Reed, safety Jordan Whitehead and guard Laken Tomlinson.

