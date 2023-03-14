MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP)The Miami Dolphins are bringing back running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., agreeing on two-year contracts for both players.

Mostert’s agent Brett Tessler reported the deal Tuesday afternoon. A person familiar with the deal confirmed Wilson’s intention to re-sign with Miami on a deal worth up to $8.2 million. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because signings can’t be announced until the official start of free agency on Wednesday.

The Dolphins brought in Mostert as a free agent last year after he spent the previous five seasons with San Francisco. He led Miami’s rushers in 2022 in yards (891) and carries (181), both of which were career highs.

Wilson joined Miami at the trade deadline and finished with 392 yards on 84 carries in eight games with the Dolphins.

Mostert and Wilson’s running styles – Wilson’s physicality and Mostert’s speed and shiftiness – complemented each other well last season.

They were teammates on the 49ers and played under Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who was credited for San Francisco’s potent rushing attack when he was the offensive coordinator from 2017-2022.

The Dolphins have locked in their backfield entering NFL free agency, as they also re-signed running back Salvon Ahmed on March 10.

—

Associated Press Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL