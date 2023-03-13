TAMPA, Fla. (AP)The Buccaneers have agreed on a $52 million, four-year deal to keep cornerback Jamel Dean in Tampa Bay, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday, said Dean will receive $26 million guaranteed over the first two years of the deal.

Dean has started 38 games in four seasons and was a key part of the secondary on Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl championship team in the 2020 season.

The Buccaneers cleared salary cap room last week by releasing left tackle Donovan Smith, running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Cameron Brate.

Dean has seven interceptions and 41 pass breakups in 57 games.

—-

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL