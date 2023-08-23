ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani left the mound in the middle of an at-bat during the second inning Wednesday because of arm fatigue, the Los Angeles Angels said.

Ohtani had a 2-2 count on Reds third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand when the Angels’ training staff came out to check on him following a 94 mph fastball. Ohtani headed off the mound after a brief discussion, having thrown just 26 pitches in the first game of a doubleheader.

The two-way superstar and AL MVP front-runner skipped his previous turn in the rotation last week to rest his arm late in a long summer. Ohtani’s velocity was down across the board Wednesday while he faced the Reds’ first six batters, although he sometimes ramps up his pitching speeds gradually in the opening innings.

Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th homer in the first inning, a two-run shot against Cincinnati. He also left the game as the Angels’ designated hitter, with rookie Nolan Schanuel replacing him.

Ohtani has struggled with blisters, cramps and other minor injuries to his pitching hand, but he had pitched through them while continuing to play every day as the Angels’ designated hitter.

Ohtani left the mound early with pain from blisters or a cracked fingernail in three straight starts earlier this summer, although he pitched at least five innings each time. He then left the mound after four scoreless innings against Seattle on Aug. 3 because of cramping in his hand and fingers.

Tyler Anderson replaced Ohtani on the mound, which indicates the Angels probably suspected Ohtani had injury issues. Anderson is a regular part of the Angels’ rotation, and he was tentatively expected to start Friday when Los Angeles opens a road trip against the Mets.

Schanuel took Ohtani’s No. 2 spot in the batting order as the Angels’ DH. Schanuel drew a walk in the third inning but was picked off first.

Ohtani is almost certain to win his second AL MVP award in three seasons after another standout two-way campaign. He entered this game 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA on the mound. His two-run homer gave him 91 RBIs and broke his tie with Atlanta’s Matt Olson atop the homer standings.

