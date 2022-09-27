SYDNEY (AP) — Rest, rest and more rest.

There’s been a lot of basketball in a short time and finding time to recover has been key to staying fresh and having success. You have to take care of your body. I have to give a huge thank you to the training staff of Courtney (Watson), Hannah (Wengertsman), Doc Cummings and Fran (Parsons), and everybody who helps keep us ready, reminding us to stay off our feet and stay hydrated.

Games come quickly here with five games in six days and you don’t have much time between them to recover or get your nails done — anyone know a good place here in Sydney?

It helps that the beds are really comfortable here. I can just lay in bed, recover and watch my favorite show “Chicago PD.” Some of my teammates went out on the off day to the beach and did different things, but for me it was important to just chill.

Eating is another part of the key to recover. Shout out to Uber Eats. I think they owe me a check for the amount I’ve been ordering while here. I found an Outback Steakhouse that had really good lamb chops and pasta and of course they had the Bloomin’ Onion. I mean how cool is that have Outback in Australia!

While resting I’ve also had time to reflect a bit. It’s unreal to think that I’m here in Australia playing for the USA. You work so hard and you think about the little girl who watched Team USA growing up and you know, now I’m part of it. To bring 12 of the best players together and grow together as a team in a short time is amazing. We’re continuing to get better every single day.

I think it’s important for me to be in the moment and acknowledge it and not let the opportunity pass without really enjoying it.

I’m here, I’m enjoying it and am just grateful.

___

Chicago Sky star Kahleah Copper is playing on her first World Cup team for the U.S. and is periodically checking in from Sydney.