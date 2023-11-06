CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs hired manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee on Monday in a surprising move, replacing David Ross after the team slipped out of a playoff spot in the last part of the season.

Two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement by the Cubs.

There was no word on the status of Ross, a favorite of President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. Ross could move into the front office after Craig Breslow left to run the Boston Red Sox.

