ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Shemarri Allen had 22 points in UMKC’s 63-61 victory over Indiana State on Tuesday night.

Allen added six rebounds for the Kangaroos (3-4). Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 18 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 11 for 12 from the line. Anderson Kopp was 4 of 19 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Courvoisier McCauley led the way for the Sycamores (4-1) with 18 points and six rebounds. Cooper Neese added 10 points for Indiana State. Xavier Bledson also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.