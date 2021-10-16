Alexander leads Portland State past Idaho State, 31-10

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Davis Alexander threw three touchdown passes and Idaho State turned the ball over five times as Portland State rolled to a 31-10 Big Sky Conference win on Saturday.

Alexander hit Nate Bennett with a 44-yard touchdown pass on the Vikings’ first possession and Malik Walker punched in from the 5 on their second to spark a 17-0 first-quarter lead. Alexander then hit Beau Kelly with a pair of touchdown passes to push the lead to 31-7 in the third quarter.

Hunter Hays was 15 of 26 for 140 yards and hit Jared Scott with a 12-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but was picked off twice. The Bengals (1-5, 1-3) managed just 89 yards on the ground.

Walker finished with 95 yards on 16 carries for Portland State (3-4, 2-2). Alexander was 17 of 29 for 179 yards.

