YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Enrique Freeman had 22 points in Akron’s 78-51 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.

Freeman also added 15 rebounds for the Zips (18-8, 10-3 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda scored 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 11 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Nate Johnson was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Emoni Bates led the way for the Eagles (6-20, 3-10) with 13 points and two blocks. Noah Farrakhan added 11 points for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Orlando Lovejoy finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.