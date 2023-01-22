NEW YORK (AP)Sebastian Aho had three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night.

Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders. who have dropped eight of their last nine. Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves.

Aho snapped a 2-2 tie with 3:20 left in the second period, tipping a pass from Teuvo Teravainen past Sorokin. Aho scored unassisted at 7:09 of the third to put the Hurricanes ahead by two and added an empty-net goal for his 17th to complete his second hat trick of the season with 22 seconds left.

FLYERS 2, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Scott Laughton and Noah Cates scored in the third period and Philadelphia beat Detroit.

Carter Hart stopped 30 shots to help the Flyers improve to 9-3-0 in their last 12 games.

Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit in the final minute to spoil Hart’s shutout bid. Ville Husso finished with 23 saves.

AVALANCHE 2, KRAKEN 1, SO

SEATTLE (AP) – Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and Colorado got its season-high fifth straight win.

Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots.

Ryan Donato scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer also had 26 saves.

Donato, Jordan Eberle and Daniel Sprong all failed to score in the tiebreaker for Seattle, which fell to 0-2 in shootouts. Evan Rodrigues missed with Colorado’s first chance, but MacKinnon put his shot past Grubauer on the Avalanche’s second attempt.

Colorado now has a league-best nine wins in games that go beyond regulation this season, including four shootout victories.

CANADIENS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2

MONTREAL (AP) – Rem Pitlick whipped a wrist shot past goalie Ilya Samsonov 2:14 into overtime to lift Montreal.

Josh Anderson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard also scored as Montreal overcame a two-goal deficit. Samuel Montembeault made 36 saves.

Mark Giordano and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Toronto. Samsonov stopped 28 shots.

OILERS 4, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Zach Hyman had a goal and three assists and Edmonton won its sixth straight.

Hyman has a career-high 56 points with 24 goals and 32 assists. He had 54 points last seasoon.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, Connor McDavid had his 40th goal and an assist and Leon Draisaitl scored his 28th goal. Stuart Skinner made 27 saves.

Andrei Kuzmenko and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver, which has lost nine of 10. Quinn Hughes had two assists and Spencer Martin made 25 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 5, SHARKS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Gustav Nyquist scored in the third period, and Columbus rallied from two goals down to beat San Jose and snap a two-game losing streak.

Nyquist joined Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine with a goal and an assist, Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly also scored, and Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg each had two assists for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 22 shots.

Timo Meier, Nick Bonino and Nico Strum scored for San Jose, which has lost four of its last five. Kaapo Kahkonen had 24 saves.

PANTHERS 5, WILD 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and Florida beat Minnesota.

Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Carter Verhaeghe, Gustav Forsling and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers, who are 4-0-1 in their last five games.

Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon scored for the Wild, and Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves. Minnesota has lost two in a row.

The Panthers lost defenseman Aaron Ekblad in the first period to an upper-body injury, and center Sam Bennett left, also with an upper-body concern, in the second.

BLACKHAWKS 5, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Rookie Jaxson Stauber recorded 28 saves in his NHL debut and Jason Dickinson had a goal and two assists to lead Chicago.

Sam Lafferty, Reese Johnson, Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won six of their last seven games.

Jordan Kyrou, Ivan Barbashev and Nick Leddy scored for St. Louis, which had won four straight against Chicago. Jordan Binnington started and gave up four goals on seven shots before he was pulled early in the second period. Thomas Greiss stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced.

PREDATORS 5, KINGS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Matt Duchene broke a tie with 6:26 left with his second goal of the game and Nashville beat Los Angeles.

Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen each had a goal and an assist, Cole Smith had his first NHL goal and Juuse Saros made 31 saves for the Predators, winners of three of four. Roman Josi had three assists and Cody Glass and Alexandre each had two assists.

Sean Durzi scored a goal and assisted on another and Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield also scored for Los Angeles. Anze Kopitar had two assists and Pheonix Copley and Jonathan Quick combined for 23 saves.

SABRES 6, DUCKS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead Buffalo.

Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His career-best 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 8:07.

Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo and Lyubushkin had three assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves.

Trevor Zegras scored twice and Simon Benoit also had a goal for Anaheim, which is 1-5-1 in its last seven games. John Gibson made 33 saves.

FLAMES 6, LIGHTNING 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Rasmus Andersson had a goal and two assists, leading Calgary to the victory.

Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli, Dillon Dube, Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar made 21 saves to improve to 8-0-3 in his last 11 appearances.

Steven Stamkos, Vladislav Namestikov and Anthony Cirelli scored for Tampa Bay, which dropped both games in Alberta to finish 3-2-0 on its longest trip of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots.

STARS 4, COYOTES 0

DALLAS (AP) – Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and Western Conference-leading Dallas beat hapless Arizona.

Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019.

Jake Oettinger had 33 saves in his fourth shutout this season.

Connor Ingram had 35 saves for the Coyotes, who lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

JETS 5, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Mark Scheifele scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots to lead Winnipeg.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored for the Jets. Ehlers, who missed 36 games with an abdominal injury, has four goals and eight assists in nine games since returning to the lineup.

Josh Norris scored for Ottawa and Anton Forsberg made 25 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, CAPITALS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Paul Cotter scored twice and Vegas ended a three-game losing streak.

Nicolas Roy had a goal and two assists for the Knights, Alec Martinez a goal and an assist and Michael Amadio and Byron Froese also scored. Alex Pietrangelo and Chandler Stephenson added two assists apiece and Logan Thompson had 20 saves to improve his career record against Washington to 3-0.

T.J. Oshie and Marcus Johansson scored for the Capitals, who were without star forward Alex Ovechkin due to a lower-body injury.

Darcy Kuemper gave up four goals on 18 shots before being pulled with 7:55 left in the second. His replacement, Charlie Lindgren, allowed a goal just 1:34 later and finished with seven saves.

