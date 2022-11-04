RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 win on Friday night for their fourth straight win.

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.

Jacob Bryson, Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Sabres, who had won three straight. Jack Quinn had two assists and Craig Anderson finished with 28 saves.

The Sabres have won just once against the Hurricanes in the last 11 meetings (1-7-3).

Unlike Carolina’s previous three wins, this one was decided in regulation.

Aho scored the tying goal twice in the first period and had a chance to complete the hat trick later in the period on a short-handed breakaway, but the puck deflected off Anderson. Aho finished off his fifth career hat trick with an empty-netter with 2:14 remaining in the game.

Bryson opened the scoring when he was credited for a goal that bounced in off Svechnikov just 28 seconds into the game. It was Bryson’s first goal of the season and marked Buffalo’s first goal less than 30 seconds in since April 18, 2021, when Arttu Ruotsalainen found the net against Pittsburgh.

Aho got the Hurricanes going when his shot from a difficult angle on the right side reached the net to tie it at 8:07.

Olofsson became just the seventh player in Sabres history to reach the nine-goal mark in the first 11 games on his conversion 10:06 into the game to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead.

Aho tied it again with a power-play goal with 7:15 left in the first – just 12 seconds into the man advantage

Necas gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead at 4:07 of the second when he got a cross-crease pass from Aho and drilled a shot past Anderson.

Kotkaniemi gave Carolina a two-goal advantage when he got his first of the season at 9:22 of the third.

Dahlin capped the scoring on a power-play in the final second of the game.

NOTHING FOR SKINNER

Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner, a former NHL Rookie of the Year with the Hurricanes, had six goals and four assists in seven previous career games against his former team. He was held off the scoresheet in this game.

