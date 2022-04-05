Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins reached agreement Tuesday on a one-year contract that guarantees him $7.5 million.

The 31-year-old first baseman will get a $7.3 million salary this season. The deal includes a mutual option for 2023 with a $200,000 buyout.

Aguilar hit 22 home runs with 93 RBIs and batted .261 for the Marlins last year.

An All-Star with Milwaukee in 2018, Aguilar was traded to Tampa Bay in July 2019 and was acquired by the Marlins after that season.

Aguilar made his major league debut with Cleveland in 2014. In parts of eight seasons, he’s hit 93 home runs and has a career .260 batting average.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports