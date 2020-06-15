Listen Now
Agent: Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott tests positive for coronavirus

Sports

by: Christa Wood

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) One of the top names in the National Football League has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ezekiel Elliott’s agent has confirmed the running back does have the virus.

According to Rapoport’s Twitter post, the Dallas Cowboys have not confirmed the news, due to privacy laws.

Elliott has now taken to Twitter to express his frustration over how the story leaked./

According to Rapoport and NFL’s Tom Pelissero, the Houston Texans also have players that have tested positive.

No word on how many players from each team have received positive tests.

In a conference call last month, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer said:

“We fully well expect that we will have positive cases that arise. Our challenge is to identify them as quickly as possible and prevent spread to any other participants.”

Dr. Allen Sills, NFL’s chief medical officer

Back in April, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen was the first NFL player to reveal he had tested positive for the virus.

A few weeks before that, New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton said he had also tested positive. The organization then canceled their off-season program due to coronavirus concerns.

Roger Goodell
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

According to the league, coaches have begun returning to team facilities, but players had been taking a virtual approach to the off-season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has issued protocols to each organization detailing protocols for players returning on June 8.

Over the past two weeks, they have begun opening on a limited basis with the hopes to open all clubhouses under strict guidelines including social distancing protocols.

Due to coronavirus concerns the Cowboys were not planning to make the trip to Oxnard for training camp. Instead, they will hold everything at The Star in Frisco, which opened back in 2016.

Since opening, the Cowboys have spent the first half of camp in California and the second half in Texas.

While most NFL teams keep training at home, Dallas is one of the few teams who hold their camps outside the state.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

