RENTON, Wash. (AP)The Seattle Seahawks will be without safety Jamal Adams for an unknown period after he left training camp to seek additional medical opinions about the surgically repaired fingers on his left hand, coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.

Adams participated in the first day of training camp Wednesday but was absent on Day 2. Carroll said Adams ”wasn’t right” and left to visit specialists.

Carroll said he doesn’t know yet if another surgery was going to be a consideration.

”I don’t have anything to advance today other than us exchanging conversation last night,” Carroll said. ”But he’s looking into some stuff and he’s trying to get things figured out.”

Adams underwent multiple surgeries last offseason. One surgery repaired a shoulder injury that cost him the final five games of the season. Adams also underwent a procedure to fuse two fingers on his left hand after suffering repeated dislocations over the past two years.

Adams is in his third year with the Seahawks following his trade from the New York Jets before the 2020 season. His biggest impact with the Seahawks has come as a pass rusher after recording 9 + sacks in 2020. He was used less as a pass rusher last season but is expected to be used in a more aggressive role with Seattle’s defensive scheme changes for this season.

”Anybody that comes back from the surgeries, we’re always concerned and see how they move back in and all,” Carroll said. ”He just felt something that didn’t feel right and so he’s got to get checked out. He’s really concerned. He’s really upset that he has to miss anything. But we jumped at the chance to have us take care of it and see what’s going on right now.”

