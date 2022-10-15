ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Gabriel Abel ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns as St. Thomas (Minn.) won its 35th straight regular-season game at home in beating winless Drake 26-14 on Saturday.

Abel had a 6-yard scoring run and a 1-yarder in the first half, and his 5-yard touchdown capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter. Cade Sexauer was 15-of-25 passing and threw a touchdown pass for the Tommies (5-1, 3-0 Pioneer League).

Drake (0-7, 0-4) jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Ian Corwin connected with Gage Vander Leest on a 2-yard touchdown pass. Corwin threw an interception on the Bulldogs’ next series, setting up Sexauer’s 24-yard TD pass to Andrew McElroy two plays later that knotted the score at 7. Corwin led a 72-yard, 10-play drive that was capped by an 8-yard touchdown toss to Matt Hartlieb with 11 seconds to go before halftime.

Corwin completed 17 of 36 passes for 184 yards.

