A brief look at the opening round of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP)A brief look at the opening round Thursday at the Masters (all times EDT):

LEADING: Justin Rose had a 7-under 65 for a four-shot lead.

TRAILING: Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama at 69.

STRUGGLING: Bryson DeChambeau (76), Rory McIlroy (76), Lee Westwood (78) and Patrick Cantlay (79).

SHOT OF THE DAY: Justin Rose hit 5-wood that caromed off the mounds left of the green on the par-5 eighth hole and rolled to 10 feet for eagle.

COMING UP ACES: Tommy Fleetwood made a hole-in-one on the 16th hole. It was the 23rd ace on that hole in Masters history.

BREAK OF THE DAY: On the 15th green, where Bernd Wiesberger hit a putt and Shane Lowry hit a chip that both rolled off the front into the water, Jordan Spieth’s chip was headed for the water when it banged into the pin and dropped for eagle.

KEY STATISTIC: There were 12 rounds under par Thursday. In November, 53 players broke par in the opening round.

NOTEWORTHY: Justin Rose tied Jack Nicklaus with his fourth time having at least a share of the 18-hole lead. Nicklaus won two of his six Masters title from that position. Rose has yet to win the Masters.

QUOTEWORTHY: ”I feel like I just came out of the ring with Evander Holyfield.” – Sergio Garcia after a 76.

TELEVISION: Friday, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (ESPN).