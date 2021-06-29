Wings look to stay hot against enigmatic Sky

The Dallas Wings look to continue their winning ways when they square off against the enigmatic Chicago Sky on Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas.

The contest is the first of a two-game set between the teams. They will also face off on Friday.

The Wings have won two straight games, the most recent an 85-74 home victory on Saturday afternoon over the short-handed Washington Mystics. The victory allowed Dallas (8-8) to reach the break-even mark.

Dallas controlled the win over Washington from the opening minutes, led by 11 points heading to the final period, and fended off a late surge by the Mystics to secure the win down the stretch. It was the Wings’ third win in their past four outings.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points, 16 of them in the first half, to help set the tone. The Mystics were never closer than five points after the first three minutes of the game.

“We wanted to be able to establish ourselves early and send a message, and we came right out and did that,” said Ogunbowale, who extended her league-leading and franchise-record double-digit scoring streak to 53 games. “I like the way we executed.”

Allisha Gray added 14 points off the bench for Dallas, with Satou Sabally recording 12 points and eight rebounds and Isabelle Harrison hitting for 10 points.

The Sky (9-8) head to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on the heels of a 74-58 loss at Connecticut on Sunday that snapped Chicago’s franchise-record seven-game winning streak. The Sky lost seven straight before the win streak.

Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper scored 11 points apiece against the Sun in Sunday’s loss. The Sky’s 58 points were their fewest in a game this season. Chicago shot just 33.3 percent from the floor, including 5 of 24 from beyond the arc, and committed 18 turnovers.

“We didn’t score, we didn’t move the ball, and we turned it over, and those are all kind of the recipe to get the result that we got,” Quigley said afterward. “(Connecticut is) kind of known for defense and being physical, and we just didn’t match it.”

